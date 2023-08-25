Honeywell was outrighted Friday to Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Honeywell passed through waivers unclaimed after being pushed off the 40-man roster Wednesday and will remain part of the White Sox organization for the time being. The 28-year-old former top prospect has registered a 5.08 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 49:26 K:BB in 56.2 career major-league innings.