Honeywell has been informed that he's made the Opening Day roster for the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Honeywell makes the Padres even after a mixed Cactus League season that saw him register a 6.50 ERA that came with a 24:6 K:BB over 18 innings. The former top prospect will likely be a multi-inning bullpen option for the Padres to start 2023, and he isn't likely to see much time in high-leverage situations until he shows he can be trusted.