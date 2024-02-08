Honeywell signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Wednesday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Honeywell logged a 4.82 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 52.1 innings last season with the Padres and White Sox. He'll have an opportunity to make the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen in the spring, but Triple-A Indianapolis is Honeywell's likely destination.