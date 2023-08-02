Honeywell was designated for assignment by the Padres on Wednesday.

Honeywell made the Opening Day roster out of Padres camp this spring and has managed to stay healthy, but the 28-year-old former Rays prospect had surrendered seven earned runs over his last 7.1 innings (seven appearances) dating back to June 30. He heads into DFA limbo showing an overall 4.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 42:20 K:BB across 46.2 innings of relief this year.