Honeywell was designated for assignment Wednesday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Honeywell was claimed off waivers from the Padres earlier this month after the Friars had removed him from their 40-man roster. He didn't last long on the South Side, coughing up seven runs over 5.2 innings. Honeywell will now go through the waiver process again.

More News