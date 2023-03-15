Honeywell has tallied 16 strikeouts through 11.1 innings this spring in the Cactus League.
That's the positive angle to Honeywell's performance thus far in exhibition action. The negative is that he has surrendered 10 runs -- eight earned -- on 12 hits (three homers) for an ERA of 6.35. The 27-year-old former Rays prospect signed a split contract with the Padres over the winter ($725,000 in the majors, $200,000 in the minors) and will likely be ticketed for Triple-A El Paso to begin the 2023 campaign.
