The Dodgers non-tendered Honeywell on Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Honeywell ended the 2024 regular season on the Dodgers' 15-day injured list due to a cracked right fingernail, but he was added to the NLCS roster against the Mets. Honeywell made three postseason appearances, allowing nine earned runs on nine hits and three walks across 8.2 innings. The 29-year-old will enter free agency and look to sign with a team in need of right-handed depth out of the bullpen.