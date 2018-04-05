Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Laces run-scoring double Wednesday
Maxwell went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.
The reserve catcher saw action for only the second time in the first seven games, and his second-inning double to deep left center opened the scoring on the night. Maxwell figures to see occasional action against right-handed arms in 2018 behind starter Jonathan Lucroy, although the presumed eventual return of Josh Phegley (fingers) could force a further reduction in playing time or a potential reassignment to Triple-A.
More News
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Strong spring continues Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Back in action Monday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Will return to lineup Monday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Avoids concussion Friday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Doing OK after exiting prematurely•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Exits Friday's contest•
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...