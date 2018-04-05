Maxwell went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

The reserve catcher saw action for only the second time in the first seven games, and his second-inning double to deep left center opened the scoring on the night. Maxwell figures to see occasional action against right-handed arms in 2018 behind starter Jonathan Lucroy, although the presumed eventual return of Josh Phegley (fingers) could force a further reduction in playing time or a potential reassignment to Triple-A.