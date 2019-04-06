Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Next rehab start set
Bassitt (lower leg) will make his next rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bassitt was stellar against High-A bats in his first rehab start Thursday, firing three perfect innings while racking up seven strikeouts for Stockton against Rancho Cucamonga. If he produces another strong showing against stiffer competition, the veteran right-hander may be deemed ready for activation.
