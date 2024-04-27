Bassitt (2-4) took the loss Friday against the Dodgers, allowing seven runs on nine hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out four.

Bassitt allowed a solo home run to Shohei Ohtani in the first inning before imploding in the third, where he allowed another six runs on six hits, with the big blow coming on a Max Muncy three-run homer. It's been a rocky start to the year for the 35-year-old Bassitt -- his ERA is up to 5.64 with a 1.85 WHIP and 30:17 K:BB across six starts (30.1 innings). He'll look to right the ship in his next outing, currently slated for next week against Kansas City.