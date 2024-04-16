Bassitt (2-2) earned the win Monday, allowing one run, four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings against the Yankees. He struck out five.

Bassitt cruised to his second win Monday night, relying on an eight-pitch mix to keep Yankees hitters off-balance all evening. The only blemish of the night came in the second inning when Oswaldo Cabrera knocked an RBI-single through the infield. Bassitt is lined up to pitch against the Padres on the road in his next start.