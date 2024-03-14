Bassitt struck out nine batters in 5.1 innings during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, allowing one run on three hits and a walk.

The veteran right-hander faced a Pittsburgh lineup that only included a handful of regulars, but aside from a solo shot by Oneil Cruz in the sixth inning, Bassitt had little trouble carving up the opposition. He built up to 73 pitches (47 strikes) and looks just about ready for Opening Day, having posted a 14:1 K:BB through 14.2 spring innings. Should Kevin Gausman (shoulder) not be quite ready when the regular season begins, it's not out of the question that Bassitt takes the mound for the Blue Jays' opener.