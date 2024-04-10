Bassitt (1-2) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Mariners, allowing one run on five hits and four walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The veteran right-hander wasn't exactly sharp and threw 115 pitches (72 strikes), but Bassitt has a shutout going until he served up a solo shot to Dominic Canzone in the seventh inning. After issuing a career-high 59 walks in 2023 over 200 innings, Bassitt's had genuine control issues to begin the current campaign, and through his first 16 innings he has a 17:9 K:BB to go along with a 5.06 ERA. He'll look to rein in the free passes in his next start, which lines up to come this weekend at him against the Rockies.