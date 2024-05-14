Bassitt and the Blue Jays won't play against the Orioles on Tuesday since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up via a traditional doubleheader on July 29. The Blue Jays haven't officially announced their updated pitching plans, but Bassitt seems likely to start Wednesday's series finale with the rest of the rotation being pushed back.
