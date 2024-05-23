Bassitt (4-6) earned the win Wednesday over the White Sox, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out four over seven scoreless innings.

Bassitt threw 70 of 107 pitches for strikes and no trouble protecting the large lead the Blue Jays established in the second inning. He's allowed three runs or fewer in each of his four starts in May, with Wednesday's effort being his best game of the year. The veteran right-hander is at a 4.39 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 49:25 K:BB through 55.1 innings over 10 starts this season. Bassitt's next start is projected to be a rematch with the White Sox in Chicago.