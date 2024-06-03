Bassitt (6-6) picked up the win Sunday, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings against the Pirates. He struck out seven.

Bassitt didn't seem to be held back at all after leaving his previous start with neck spasms, tossing 100 pitches Sunday and picking up his third straight victory. The 35-year-old has been part of the decision in all 12 of his starts this season and hasn't yielded more than three runs in an outing since April 26. During that stretch, Bassitt is 4-2 with a 2.83 ERA across 35.0 innings. He's scheduled to make his next appearance Friday at Oakland.