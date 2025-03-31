Bassitt (1-0) earned the win against the Orioles on Sunday, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.
Bassitt yielded a run on a wild pitch in the first inning but bounced back with five scoreless frames. The veteran hurler disappointed in 2024, but he posted a 1.74 ERA and 0.97 WHIP this spring and is certainly capable of a rebound. He lines up for a road matchup with the Mets next weekend.
