Bassitt (8-5) earned the win against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk in 6.2 innings. He struck out six.

Bassitt gave the Orioles great length in Wednesday's start, which the team needed after using eight pitchers in the extra innings outing the night before. The veteran right-hander tossed 95 pitches (61 strikes) to efficiently get through 6.2 innings and improve his record to 4-1 in his last five starts. Through those five starts, Bassitt has a 3.64 ERA with a 26:11 K:BB. The 37-year-old is scheduled to face his old team, the Blue Jays, next week.