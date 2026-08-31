Bassitt (6-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Athletics. He struck out four.

Bassitt was jumped on early, allowing all five runs across the first three innings, but settled in enough to give the Orioles some length and pick up the win thanks to a strong offensive showing. In four starts since returning from the injured list, the veteran right-hander has posted a 4.24 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB across 23.1 innings. Bassitt will take a 4.97 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 55:29 K:BB across 79.2 innings (16 appearances) into his next start, tentatively scheduled for Friday against the Red Sox.