Bassitt gave up five hits and four walks over five scoreless innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Brewers. He struck out five.

It didn't come easy for Bassitt on Wednesday, as he had to contend with the bases loaded in both the first and fourth innings, though he'd manage to escape unscathed. After a shaky start to the year, the 35-year-old Bassitt's been solid since the start of May, pitching to a 2.25 ERA in his last eight outings. Overall, he's 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 75:32 K:BB across 78.1 innings this season. Bassitt is currently in line to face the Red Sox at home in his next outing.