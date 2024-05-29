Bassitt (neck) is listed as Toronto's probable starter for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran right-hander made an early exit from his start Monday against the White Sox after pitching through neck spasms for five scoreless innings. It doesn't appear to be an ongoing issue, and Bassitt will attempt to build on his scoreless-inning streak of 12 frames versus the Pirates.