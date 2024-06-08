Bassitt allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over eight innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Friday.

Bassitt tamed one of his former teams, but reliever Chad Green gave up a walk-off hit in the ninth inning. In his longest outing of the year, Bassitt threw 71 of 102 pitches for strikes. He's limited opponents to one run or fewer in five of his 13 starts this season, pitching to a 3.80 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 70:28 K:BB through 73.1 innings. The 35-year-old right-hander is projected to make his next start at Milwaukee.