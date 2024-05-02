Bassitt (2-5) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings as the Blue Jays fell 6-1 to the Royals. He struck out four.

The veteran righty took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but a leadoff double by Kyle Isbel kicked off a three-run frame for Kansas City, and with Seth Lugo also pitching extremely well, Bassitt had no margin for error. He tossed 62 of 92 pitches for strikes in his third quality start of the season, but Bassitt will carry a shaky 5.45 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB through 36.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Philadelphia.