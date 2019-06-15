Herrmann (knee) played a full game as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Nashville on Friday.

The veteran backstop was given the night off from working behind the dish on his surgically repaired knee, playing all nine innings at DH instead. Herrmann socked his solo shot in the seventh inning for his first hit over his first two rehab outings. The 31-year-old is likely to work at catcher again Saturday and potentially exceed the six innings he logged at the position Wednesday.