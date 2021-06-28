Irvin (6-7) earned the win Sunday against San Francisco after hurling eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Irvin tied a season-high mark for innings pitched and ended just one strikeout away from tying his season-best output, but he also tied a season-low mark in hits allowed and limited the walks -- he's yet to issue more than two free passes in any outing thus far. The southpaw has already made 16 starts this season and owns a 3.64 ERA, and while he's not expected to deliver this kind of results on a weekly basis, it's safe to say he's going through one of his most productive stretches of the campaign -- he owns a 2.64 ERA across five June starts. His next outing is slated to come this weekend at home against the Red Sox.