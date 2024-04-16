Irvin did not factor into the decision during Monday's win over Minnesota, allowing two runs on six hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Irvin was sent out for the fifth inning with a chance to put himself in position for the win but was lifted in favor of Dillon Tate following a two-out single by Manuel Margot. Irvin had been held to roughly 80 pitches in each of his first two starts and the same held true Monday as he was pulled after 82. Irvin had allowed nine runs and walked five in his first two starts, so holding the Twins to just a pair of runs with zero walks was a step in the right direction. His next scheduled start is tentatively slated for a weekend matchup in Kansas City against the Royals.