Irvin (0-1) took the loss Tuesday versus Kansas City, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Irvin accumulated a 6.23 ERA and 1.85 WHIP across 17.1 innings during spring training, and his camp woes seem to have followed him into the regular season. Nick Loftin and Maikel Garcia combined to drive in three runs against the left-hander in the second inning Tuesday, and Garcia capped off the scoring with an RBI triple in the fourth. Irvin is lined up to start again versus Boston next week, though his time in Baltimore's rotation will likely come to an end once Kyle Bradish (elbow) or John Means (forearm) return from their respective injuries.