Irvin allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts over 3.2 innings versus Atlanta on Wednesday.

Irvin experienced his first struggles this spring -- he had not allowed a run over his previous five innings across two starts. Irvin remains in contention for a rotation spot, and there should be enough room for both him and Tyler Wells at the start of the season, but that will likely change quickly once Kyle Bradish (elbow) and John Means (elbow) are given the all-clear.