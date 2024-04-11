Irvin didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks across five innings against Boston. He struck out four.

Irvin benefitted from a pair of inning-ending double plays in the first and second, keeping a bad start from turning even worse. He was tagged by Triston Casas for a two-run home run during the fifth inning. Irvin has lasted exactly five innings in both of his starts, yielding nine earned runs in total with a 8:5 K:BB on the year. While he could easily be replaced by John Means (forearm) -- who made his second rehab start last weekend -- Irvin is tentatively lined up for a start against the Twins on Monday.