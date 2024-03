Irvin will begin 2024 as the Orioles' fifth starter, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Experience wins out here, as Irvin's 7.30 ERA over 12.1 innings across four Grapefruit League starts probably didn't merit a rotation spot. His starting role is tenuous at best -- Kyle Bradish (elbow) and John Means (elbow) will miss some time to begin the season, but Irvin is likely to head to the bullpen or Triple-A Norfolk once one of those pitchers is ready to debut.