Irvin is slated to start Friday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles returned Kyle Bradish (forearm) and John Means (elbow) from the 15-day injured list, but with Grayson Rodriguez (shoulder) landing on the IL on Wednesday, Baltimore will only have to move one starter out of the rotation to accommodate the two new arrivals. At least for this week, the Orioles are opting to keep Irvin in the rotation over Albert Suarez, who is now being listed as a reliever after he had posted a 2.35 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 15.1 innings over his three starts with Baltimore. Irvin's season-long numbers (3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB in 28.1 innings) aren't quite as sparkling as Suarez's, but the southpaw has been excellent his last two times out, blanking the Royals on the road over 6.2 innings on April 21 before spinning seven shutout innings against the Athletics last Saturday. He could have a tougher time keeping the scoreless stretch going this weekend, taking on the Reds in one of baseball's more hitter-friendly parks.