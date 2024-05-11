Irvin (4-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a 4-2 victory over the Diamondbacks. He struck out six.

The southpaw was sharp and had given up only a solo shot to Ketel Marte heading into the sixth inning, but Irvin got the hook after 95 pitches (62 strikes) with runners on first and second and two outs. Albert Suarez then promptly gave up a single to let one of the inherited runners score, but the O's bullpen took care of business the rest of the way. Irvin generated 30 called or swinging strikes as he won his fourth straight start, and after a bumpy beginning to the season he's posted a 1.19 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB in 30.1 innings over his last five outings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Blue Jays.