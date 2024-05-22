Irvin appeared out of the bullpen in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mariners, collecting his first hold of the season while working around one hit and allowing no walks in two scoreless innings.

Despite posting a 2.90 ERA while starting in his first seven appearances of the season, Irvin was moved to the bullpen over the weekend while the Orioles were able to get by with a shortened rotation due to off days last Tuesday and Thursday. According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun, manager Brandon Hyde suggested that Irvin won't be a regular member of the bullpen moving forward, as the Orioles plan to move back to a six-man rotation while they're now in the midst of a stretch of 30 games in 31 days. Per Jake Rill of MLB.com, Irvin isn't scheduled to start any of the Orioles' remaining five games this week, but the southpaw could re-enter the rotation next week or the week after.