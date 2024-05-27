Irvin will start Monday's game against the Red Sox in Baltimore, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

As expected, Irvin will draw back into the rotation as a replacement for John Means (forearm), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday. Though he made his last two appearances in relief, Irvin shouldn't be in line for any major workload restrictions Monday after he covered 3.1 innings out of the bullpen last Wednesday against the Cardinals. Over his prior seven starts with Baltimore this season, Irvin went 4-1 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB in 40.1 innings.