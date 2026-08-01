Dodgers' Cole Irvin: Takes loss in bulk-relief outing

Irvin (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out five over six innings to take the loss against the Red Sox on Friday.

Irvin ended up working a long-relief outing after getting called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day. He threw 67 of 102 pitches for strikes but couldn't keep the Red Sox's offense under control. This was Irvin's first big-league action since the 2024 campaign. The southpaw is likely in danger of being booted off the 26-man roster for a fresh arm or a trade acquisition after this lengthy outing.