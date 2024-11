The Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization signed Irvin to a one-year, $1 million contract Friday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

The $1 million price tag is the maximum allowable contract for a first-year foreign player. Irvin, who turns 31 in January, has collected a 4.54 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across parts of six major-league seasons. He held a 5.11 ERA over 111 innings between the Orioles and Twins in 2024.