Dodgers' Cole Irvin: Booted off 40-man roster

The Dodgers designated Irvin for assignment Saturday, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Irvin made his 2026 major-league debut Friday, when he took the loss in a bulk-relief role against the Red Sox and allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five across six innings. He has spent most of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he has a 9-6 record across 20 starts with a 3.49 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 98 innings. In corresponding moves, both Kyle Hurt and Wyatt Mills were recalled from Triple-A while Will Klein (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list.