Irvin (6-2) picked up the win Friday in a 6-3 victory over the Rays, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out six without walking a battter.

Three straight singles in the sixth inning kept Irvin from recording his fifth quality start of the season, but the southpaw did tie his season high in strikeouts. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last 10 appearances (eight starts) dating back to April 15, posting a 1.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB through 52.2 innings over that stretch. Irvin will look to continue his breakout campaign in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against Atlanta.