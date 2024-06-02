Irvin did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the Rays. He struck out one.

Irvin entered the seventh with a two-run lead having allowed only a single run, but a leadoff homer in the inning by Jose Caballero cut the lead in half and he was pulled after facing one more batter, prior to the lineup turning back over for the Rays. It was Irvin's first quality start since May 3, though he's allowed no more than three earned runs and has posted five scoreless outings in each of his last nine games. Throughout that stretch, he's thrown 47 innings with a 1.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 30 strikeouts. His next start is tentatively slated for next weekend against these same Rays when the Orioles return the favor and make the trek to Tampa.