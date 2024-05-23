Irvin (4-2) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and struck out two without walking a batter over 3.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals.

Irvin was called upon for a long-relief outing after John Means (elbow) exited following a rain delay. The severity of Means' injury is unknown at this time, but if it requires a stint on the injured list, Irvin has a clear path back to the rotation after making his last two appearances out of the bullpen. Irvin has pitched well this season with a 3.15 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 30:8 K:B over 45.2 innings through nine appearances (seven starts). Means' spot in the rotation is slated for a home start versus the Red Sox next week, and Irvin's appearance Wednesday would put him on schedule to step into that spot if necessary.