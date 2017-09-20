Gossett was smacked around to the tune of six runs on nine hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Detroit on Tuesday.

With a 5.38 ERA and 1.56 WHIP, Gossett isn't attracting many fantasy owners in his rookie campaign. The 24-year-old has been brutally homer-prone (16 in 85.1 innings), and while his walk rate isn't too bad, his control has wavered from start to start. Gossett's track record in the minors suggests better times may be in his future, but he lacks elite upside anyway, so it's best to take a wait-and-see approach.