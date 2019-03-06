Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Impressive multi-inning outing
Mengden (1-2) fired four scoreless innings in Tuesday's 4-1 Cactus League win over the Rangers, allowing an earned run on one hit and three walks. He struck out two.
Mengden was highly effective in long relief, with the RBI double he surrendered to Jeff Mathis serving as the one major blemish on his performance. The 26-year-old right-hander was a relatively solid performer last season in an injury-ravaged rotation, generating a 7-6 record, 4.05 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 22 appearances (17 starts). With both Sean Manaea (shoulder) and Jharel Cotton (elbow) still out for the long term, Mengden profiles as the projected No. 4 or No. 5 starter for manager Bob Melvin to open 2019. The strong outing against the Rangers was a particularly welcome sight after Mengden allowed four earned runs over three innings in his first two spring appearances, both starts.
