The Athletics selected Cameron's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

Cameron, 27, has slashed a robust .307/.424/.577 with six home runs and eight stolen bases over 41 contests with Las Vegas this season. Keep in mind, however, that Las Vegas is a favorable hitting environment, and in 73 games at the major-league level, Cameron has slashed a meager .201/.266/.330. He was called up to take the spot on the 26-man active roster that was vacated by Esteury Ruiz (wrist), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. The right-handed-hitting Cameron could settle in as a short-side platoon option in the outfield.