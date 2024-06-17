Cameron went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 6-2 loss to the Twins in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

The homer was Cameron's first since his season debut May 23. He went 0-for-3 in the nightcap, but it's encouraging to see the outfielder maintain decent playing time. He hasn't done a lot with it, slashing .182/.234/.341 with two homers, five RBI, five runs scored and a 3:10 BB:K over 47 plate appearances this season. Cameron should continue to be an option in the corner outfield spots, though it wouldn't be a surprise for him to settle into a short-side platoon role if he can't find consistency at the plate.