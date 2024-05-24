Cameron went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Rockies.

Cameron's blast was the reason the game went to extras, as he tied it at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning. The outfielder earned a promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas by slashing .299/.418/.569 over 41 contests, and it appears he'll compete for playing time in the corner outfield initially. Cameron last played in the majors in 2022, seeing action in 21 games for the Tigers. His speed is likely to be more prominent than his power, though he'll need to show he can hit major-league pitching at all to get regular reps.