Cameron went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and a stolen base in a win over Atlanta on Saturday.

Cameron opened the scoring on what would be a prolific afternoon for both teams with a first-inning double that plated Shea Langeliers and Miguel Andujar. Cameron would go on to record his first steal of the season as well, and the two-hit day snapped a 1-for-11 funk that had encompassed his previous three games. The 27-year-old boosted his average 50 points to .238 with his second multi-hit tally of the campaign, and the double served as his first extra-base hit since he'd homered in his season debut May 23.