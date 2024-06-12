Cameron will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Set for his fourth start in five games, Cameron's playing time is on the upswing, but he probably hasn't done enough to take control of an everyday role just yet. He went 1-for-11 with three strikeouts over his prior three starts and is now slashing .200/.200/.314 in 35 plate appearances over 11 games for Oakland since getting a call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 23.