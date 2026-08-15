Blue Jays' Daz Cameron: Contract selected

The Blue Jays selected Cameron's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

After spending the first few months of the season playing overseas in Korea, Cameron signed a minor-league deal with Toronto in July and has since slashed .367/.462/.582 with three homers, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and 10 steals across 23 games. His offensive surge will now buy him another shot in the majors as the roster replacement for Vladimir Guerrero (concussion). Lazaro Estrada was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.