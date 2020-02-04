Play

Hart signed with the Athletics as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Hart owns a career 3.13 ERA in 89 big-league innings, though only 7.2 of those innings came in 2019. He didn't give up a run in his short stay in the majors last season but posted a mediocre 4.43 ERA in 44.2 innings at the Triple-A level in the Brewers' and Mets' organizations.

