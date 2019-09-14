Hart had his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

The lefty was DFA'd by the Mets just two weeks ago, but he's back on the roster and will provide depth to the bullpen over the final two-plus weeks. Things got fairly ugly for Hart during his time with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate this year (4.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP), but he's a groundball pitcher, and that gives him some appeal in this environment.

